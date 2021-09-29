There are neighborly disputes and then there’s this.
A Lawton woman is in jail after being accused of sneaking into her neighbor’s home, sitting on top of a shelf and shooting the neighbor.
Michelle Ann Johnson, 55, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Police were called shortly before midnight on Sept. 23 to a home in the 2400 block of Southwest I Avenue after the shooting. The injured man’s wife told police Johnson had shot her husband. She said Johnson and her husband had an incident earlier in the day.
The wounded man was found lying on his side next to the fence. He said “the bald woman from down the street” did it, according to the probable cause affidavit.
He said earlier in the evening, Johnson had come to his friend’s house with her gun drawn but he wouldn’t come to the door, and she left. After having a few drinks at his friend’s, he said he went home to lay down in bed. That’s where he became a target, investigators said.
When asked where Johnson was when she shot him, he said she’d come inside and was sitting on top of a shelf when she pulled the trigger, the affidavit states.
Johnson, who is held on $75,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 27 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.