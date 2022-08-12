A pair of sheet metal backyard buildings sent firefighters scrambling on a sultry Thursday afternoon in north Lawton.
Fire crews were called out a minute after 3 p.m. on the report of a building on fire in the 1800 block of Northwest Baldwin. They arrived ready to battle what could have become a catastrophic inferno in the close-quarter neighborhood.
An ochre-black column of smoke erupted from the alley area making it easy to pinpoint where to arrive to battle the blazes. Emergency radio dispatchers reported what were believed to be the explosion of fireworks.
One sheet metal building was billowing thick smoke and showed bursts of fire through the wood and shingle roof. Moments later, the fire would catch a similar building to the west ablaze.
Heat and flames radiating from the now burning two buildings caused the shoulder-high metal fence to buckle. It would get further separated in sections as firefighters cut through to make quicker access to the burning buildings.
A power pole on the south side of the alley also was burned and continued to smolder. A PSO lineman arrived to shut off power just in case the pole gave way. It made for a tricky maneuver for firefighters racing up and down the alley with the threat of a power line or even the pole toppling down at any time.
A neighbor who declined to be identified said someone lives in one of the buildings. Once the fire was mainly contained, firefighters delved into the smoldering wreckage of the semi-collapsed building in search of anyone unfortunate enough to have been caught inside, according to Assistant Fire Chief Mike McDaniel.
“That’s what we’re concerned about,” he said. “We’re still searching.”
The fire was quashed before 4 p.m.; however, some of the six fire engines and couple of dozen firefighters on site would remain until all was secure. The area surrounding the easternmost building was surrounded by shopping carts with fire-damaged items inside and charred pieces of furniture found inside.
The Constitution requested and is awaiting information regarding the cause of the fire, word of any casualties and any costs of damages. No firefighters were injured.
