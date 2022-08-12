A pair of sheet metal backyard buildings sent firefighters scrambling on a sultry Thursday afternoon in north Lawton.

Fire crews were called out a minute after 3 p.m. on the report of a building on fire in the 1800 block of Northwest Baldwin. They arrived ready to battle what could have become a catastrophic inferno in the close-quarter neighborhood.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

