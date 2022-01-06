The Shaw Brothers are adding a little bit of color to the municipal swimming pool.
Okay, a lot of color.
Terry and Darry are completing their project to repaint the sides of the building at the municipal swimming pool on South 11th Street, as part of a contract with the City of Lawton that also will restore a mural to a recreation center. The work at the municipal pool was easier.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is making a series of improvements to the pool and supporting structures through the 2019 Capital Improvements Program, completing the work before the facility reopens to the public this summer. Staff members said they wanted the exterior wall of the building to reflect the same “happy spirit of the pool,” which is a popular destination for families and children on hot summer days.
“Murals add visual interest and enhance the area,” said Parks and Recreation Director Christine James about the second recent mural project the Shaws added to a City of Lawton building (the first is the storage building on the east side of the Lawton Public Library complex on Southwest 4th Street).
So, rather than keeping the swimming pool structure’s wall institutional gray or off white, the walls are a vivid blue to reflect the deep ocean, while its residents boast colors such as sunshine yellow, vivid orange and bright purple. And, if you look close, you may recognize a certain clown fish, popular with children and adults, who has several Disney movies to his credit.
Terry Shaw said the concept changed a little over the course of the mural’s life. He said while the original design reflected a realistic view of the ocean and its inhabitants, today’s mural has more animated characters, providing a lot more color and fun.
“We’re hoping to get it done by the end of January,” he said.