The Oklahoma House of Representatives has retained T.W. Shannon as a public liaison on redistricting.
Shannon, Oklahoma’s 42nd speaker of the House and the first Black speaker in state history, is a member of the Chickasaw Nation. A Lawton native, he is a former Lawton representative in the Oklahoma House, serving as the District 62 representative from 2006 to 2014.
Shannon will assist the House Redistricting Committee and House Redistricting Office in a nonpartisan manner with public interaction and input. His primary duty is to build bridges between the public and the House on redistricting matters on behalf of all House members, officials said. Shannon will serve as a community liaison across the state to help the House solicit and interpret public input, and also will serve as a spokesman to the public and media. He will report to the Redistricting Committee and its subcommittees.
“House seats belong to the public, and it is an honor to help the public bring their vision for their representation to the table in the critical constitutional process of redistricting,” Shannon said in a statement. “Oklahoma is a diverse state where all voices can be heard. The House has established the right process to hear all voices and produce proper representation for all Oklahomans.”
Shannon is president and chief executive officer of Chickasaw Community Bank. He also is the district three commissioner on the State Transportation Commission. He participated in the House’s redistricting process in 2010 and 2011 before becoming Oklahoma House Speaker.
Prior to his state service, Shannon served as chief administrative officer for Chickasaw Nation Enterprises after working as a field representative for former U.S. Congressman J.C. Watts and current Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole. Shannon earned a bachelor of arts in communications from Cameron University and holds a juris doctorate from Oklahoma City University School of Law.