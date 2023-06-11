It’s more than just Shakespeare.
And although Shakespeare is probably one of the most-read and famous authors in the history of literature and theater, the Shakespeare in the Park camp by the Lawton Ballet Theatre is more than just that.
“No matter who you are, we are a safe space to learn, grow and have fun,” Shalyn Bowles, director of the camp, said.
The camp will take place from 2-5 p.m. Monday June 12-22 at the Lawton Ballet Theatre, 3510 SW J Avenue. Performances are scheduled June 23-24 in Elmer Thomas Park. The camp is open to children aged 10-18, and scholarships to cover the cost are provided through a partnership with the City of Lawton and the McMahon Auditorium.
Bowles said that the children will not only learn performance, but also the technical side of theater. Also, she said, there would be several guest speakers, among others from Oklahoma Shakespeare, a performing arts theater in Oklahoma City.
No specific play of Shakespeare is going to be performed, instead a variation of different themes, sonnets and monologues. Bowles said there are still spots available.
For more information, call the Lawton Ballet Theatre at (580) 280-4623.
