CARNEGIE — An Oklahoma City man is in a Caddo County jail for allegations he sexually battered a woman, held a knife to her throat, was beaten back with a bat and then battered a door with a knife while trying to ram it open when police arrived.
Kevin Scott Hill, 46, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Caddo County District Court where he received felony charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and sexual battery, records indicate. Each crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Carnegie police were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. May 22 to 406 S. Elgin on the report of a man attacking a woman with a knife. According to the probable cause affidavit, the woman said Hill had pulled a knife on her and was trying to break down the bedroom door.
An arriving officer heard noise coming from inside the home and, after seeing Hill inside the home yelling and grunting, they forcibly entered. Hill came toward an officer with his hands covered with blood, the affidavit states. He was taken into custody.
The woman said Hill had been visiting the home and became “very rude,” grabbing her buttocks and breasts, according to the affidavit. When she asked him to leave, she said he called her and her daughter obscene names and had to be physically pushed from the room.
With a kick, Hill came into the room and, she said, held a knife to her throat before the teen daughter hit him with a bat and they got him out of the room and blocked the door, the affidavit states. She said he began stabbing the door and trying to ram it open until police arrived.
Police found a pocket knife next to the kitchen sink, as well as blood in the sink. There was white paint residue on the tip of the knife consistent with the door and blood on the blade and handle, according to investigators.
Hill had cuts to his hands and was treated for his injuries before being taken to jail.
Hill, who is being held on $20,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. June 24 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.