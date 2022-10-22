ANADARKO — A Florida man will serve 30 years in prison for the ongoing molestations of a girl that ended in 2008.

Robert Elgin Mister Messer, 54, of Bradenton, Fla., was sentenced by Caddo County District Judge Korey Kirkland to three consecutive 25 year sentences with 10 years to serve behind bars and 15 suspended for each count of felony child sexual abuse, records indicate.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.