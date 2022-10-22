ANADARKO — A Florida man will serve 30 years in prison for the ongoing molestations of a girl that ended in 2008.
Robert Elgin Mister Messer, 54, of Bradenton, Fla., was sentenced by Caddo County District Judge Korey Kirkland to three consecutive 25 year sentences with 10 years to serve behind bars and 15 suspended for each count of felony child sexual abuse, records indicate.
Messer entered an Alford plea on Sept. 21. An Alford plea is a guilty plea where the defendant doesn’t admit the criminal act and asserts innocence. However, with the plea, the defendant admits that evidence would likely persuade a jury or judge of guilt.
The investigation into Messer began in November 2008 when Caddo County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Lewis was informed the then-16-year-old girl accused Messer of rape. A rape kit was taken.
The girl said the rape happened night before. She said Messer had been forcing her to perform oral sex since she was 9 years old but this was the first time he’d raped her fully, the probable cause affidavit. The girl claimed Messer threatened her if she told anyone.
She told Lewis, “Robert said he would come after me and make my life a living hell,” the affidavit states.
The girl’s brother told Lewis he’d seen Messer touching the girl inappropriately and was possessive of her. He said he told their mother but claimed he was punished instead, Lewis stated.
Another witness who lived behind Messer’s home told investigators “he noticed a lot of teenage girls coming in and out of the business/residence on a daily basis and late at night,” Lewis stated.
When confronted with the allegations, Lewis stated Messer began to cry and asked to speak with his lawyer. He was allowed to leave but told to stay away from the girl, her siblings and mother, the affidavit states.
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.
You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.