DUNCAN — A 47-year-old Stephens County man is accused of child sexual abuse against his former friend’s daughter.
A felony arrest warrant was issued Monday in Stephens County District Court for Robert Dean Shipley, Duncan, for charges of first-degree rape of a victim under 14, and for lewd molestation, records indicate.
Duncan Police Detective James J. Egger said Shipley fell under investigation Nov. 6 after the mother of the two girls reported a former family friend had touched her now-12-year-old daughter inappropriately on numerous occasions for the past two or three years, the warrant affidavit states. She said it continued until the families had a falling out, Egger stated.
During a forensic interview with the 12-year-old and her mother, she said Shipley “grabbed her by the hair” and forced her to watch pornographic movies, would expose himself and make her expose herself, as well, the affidavit states. She said he also touched her while she was naked.
The girl said Shipley told her to not tell anyone about the activities that took take place in his garage. She said he orally touched her and had raped her about three different times, according to the affidavit.
On Nov. 10, police received a search warrant for Shipley’s home. Egger said his wife claimed he’d left but after a search, Shipley was found hiding inside a closet, the affidavit states. He claimed he was hiding because he was in arrears for child support payments.
During his interview, Shipley denied the allegations. He said any pornography on his phone was due to a friend who would come over and watch it on his phone, the affidavit states. He blamed the girl’s mother for making up the allegations.
Next, Shipley said the girl was the one who wanted him to run away with her but that he told her no, according to the affidavit.
“Shipley seemed to be very comfortable with putting the blame on (the girl) and constantly referred back to her having daddy issues,” Egger stated.
Shipley, who is held on $300,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. Feb. 8, 2023, for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.