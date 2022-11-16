Jail
DUNCAN — A 47-year-old Stephens County man is accused of child sexual abuse against his former friend’s daughter.

A felony arrest warrant was issued Monday in Stephens County District Court for Robert Dean Shipley, Duncan, for charges of first-degree rape of a victim under 14, and for lewd molestation, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.