ANADARKO — A Cyril man pleaded guilty to blackmailing his ex-girlfriend and of releasing compromising photos online.
Allen Jay Redden, 28, entered a blind guilty plea Wednesday before Caddo County District Judge David A. Stephens to a felony count of blackmail and a misdemeanor count of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, records indicate.
Stephens followed the District Attorney’s Office sentencing recommendation and ordered him to pay a $500 fine. He faced up to five years in prison.
Redden’s ex-girlfriend contacted authorities in August 2022 regarding the situation: her ex whom she’d been in a three-year relationship, Redden, had compromising photos and video and he was threatening to put them out without her consent. She said he’d threatened to post them to her Twitter account as well as send them to her employer, friends and neighbors, the probable cause affidavit states.
A week later, Redden admitted to following through with the “sextortion” by posting a still image of video of sexual contact to his Twitter account, the affidavit states. He also admitted to investigators he wanted to “make her suffer the way” she had made him suffer and wanted to “disgrace and humiliate” her within the community.
