ANADARKO — A Cyril man pleaded guilty to blackmailing his ex-girlfriend and of releasing compromising photos online.

Allen Jay Redden, 28, entered a blind guilty plea Wednesday before Caddo County District Judge David A. Stephens to a felony count of blackmail and a misdemeanor count of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

