A Lawton man will serve five years in prison and be a registered sex offender after pleading guilty to three counts of having sexual relationships with girls under 16 years of age.

Bruce Samuel Vaillancourt Jr., 24, entered his guilty pleas to three counts of second-degree rape before Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders on Thursday.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.