A Lawton man will serve five years in prison and be a registered sex offender after pleading guilty to three counts of having sexual relationships with girls under 16 years of age.
Bruce Samuel Vaillancourt Jr., 24, entered his guilty pleas to three counts of second-degree rape before Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders on Thursday.
Meaders followed the District Attorney’s Office recommendation and sentenced Vaillancourt to three concurrent 10-year sentences with the Department of Corrections with five years suspended and five years to serve, records indicate. He will have to register as a sex offender, as well.
Vaillancourt received two charges of second-degree rape on May 9 for having sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl on Oct. 15, 2021, and on April 23, according to the charges. Police began investigating following the second incident after the girl told her parents and police she was in a relationship with the older man.
Vaillancourt admitted to investigators to having sex with the girl but said he believed she was 16 years old, the affidavit states. He admitted that after he found out she was younger, he continued a sexual relationship.
In June, Vaillancourt received a separate felony charge of first-degree rape for a victim under the age of 14. The charge was amended to second-degree rape before the plea deal.
In that case, Vaillancourt admitted to having an ongoing sexual relationship in 2019 with a then-13-year-old girl he’d met through social media, the affidavit states. The case, first investigated in 2019, was reopened following the May charges.
The girl told investigators the then-21-year-old Vaillancourt convinced her to leave class while at Eisenhower Middle School and come to his nearby apartment to have sex.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.