Cuffs

DUNCAN — A 22-year-old Lone Grove man is wanted for allegations he had sex with a slightly autistic 14-year-old while her father was at work in May 2022.

The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Monday for Adam Matthew Butler for a count of second-degree rape, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you