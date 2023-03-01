DUNCAN — A 22-year-old Lone Grove man is wanted for allegations he had sex with a slightly autistic 14-year-old while her father was at work in May 2022.
The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Monday for Adam Matthew Butler for a count of second-degree rape, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Duncan Police Officer Kaleb Keplinger stated he began investigating Butler on July 17, 2022, after learning of witness statements regarding the sexual contact at a home in Foster.
The teen girl’s mother said her 13-year-old daughter told her the sister “is having sex with a grown man,” Butler, the warrant affidavit states. The girl denied it happened. The mother said her daughter is diagnosed with Asperger’s and also slightly autistic.
The sister told Keplinger she and the 14-year-old stay by themselves at their dad’s while he works until around 5 p.m. On May 22, 2022, she said, the sister told her Butler, whom she’d been talking to for two years on SnapChat as “Austin Brawler” was coming over, the affidavit states. She said Butler said he was 17 when he was actually 21 years old at the time, Keplinger stated. She said he arrived on a motorcycle.
The 14-year-old spoke with investigators and admitted she and Butler had been messaging via social media for two years but hadn’t met in person before the May 2022 incident. She admitted Butler and she had sex and it was her first time, according to the affidavit. She voiced concerns because he didn’t use a condom and worried she could be pregnant or have a sexually transmitted disease, Keplinger stated.
Following the incident, the girl said, Butler continued messaging her and sending videos of himself and asking her for nude photos but she didn’t reply, the affidavit states.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.