The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is seeking a revoked sentence for a 2017 conviction for lewdness to a child.
According to a court filing, the suspect is considered a habitual offender and “is a danger to the community and not a good candidate for community supervision.”
Anthony Bernard Garland, 35, of Lawton, was found guilty on Sept. 11, 2018, in Comanche County District Court of felony counts of lewd or indecent proposals to a child and lewd or indecent proposals/acts to a child and received a 10 year sentence with the Department of Corrections with 18 months to serve and the balance suspended.
On July 2, Garland’s sentence was revoked, and he was ordered to spend one year in the Comanche County Detention Center with the rest of the sentence suspended, records indicate. A bench warrant was issued and an application to revoke his suspended sentence was filed with the court on Oct. 8.
In a case report filed Nov. 9 by the Department of Corrections, Garland is considered to be a menace by failing to follow court orders.
“Garland is a high-risk sex offender and has failed to abide by his rules and conditions of supervision and registration requirements with the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registry,” the report states. “Garland is a danger to the community and is not a good candidate for community supervision.”
“It is still, respectfully recommended he be revoked to a term of incarceration.”
Garland was convicted of messaging a young girl he believed to be about 12 years old on Facebook. According to prior Constitution reporting, “Garland made several sexually explicit statements to the girl, requested nude photos and referred to the girl as his wife.”
Garland later told detectives that he "had plans to marry (the girl, but she) started dating another guy and moved on," according to the affidavit.
Following his release from incarceration, Garland was charged in August 2019 with failure to register as a sex offender and for possession of a controlled substance. He pleaded guilty to both charges on July 2. He received five years and one year concurrent suspended sentences.
On Nov. 4, the Comanche County District Court issued an arrest warrant for a new felony charge for failure to register as a sex offender, according to records.
In the Department of Corrections case report, it was noted that Garland had not shown up to any of his probation meetings beginning with Oct. 6. He also is accused of evading phone calls from his case officer. At this point, his ankle monitor GPS device has gone dead.
Investigators also learned Garland hadn’t attended any of his sex offender and mental health treatment programs that he was required to attend. Lawton police said he hasn’t registered with the department as a sex offender.
The report concluded that Garland was not a good candidate for community sentencing programs.