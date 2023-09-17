DUNCAN — A man who is already registered as a sex offender will serve 20 years in prison for repeated sexual abuse of an 8-year-old girl in Stephens County.
Zane Ray Valentine, 48, of Comanche, pleaded guilty Thursday in Stephens County District Court before District Judge Ken Graham to two felony counts of lewd acts to a child under 12, after former felony convictions, records indicate.
Graham sentenced Valentine to 45 years on each count with 25 years suspended, followed by three years of Department of Corrections supervision. Due to being considered violent felonies, he will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence, or 17 years, before eligibility for consideration of parole.
Valentine has two prior convictions from December 2011 in Forsyth, Mo., for forcible sodomy and lewd/indecent proposals/acts to a child, according to the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registry.
Valentine will receive credit for time served. He has been in jail on $2.5 million bond since his initial court appearance on Aug. 31, 2022.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.