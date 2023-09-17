DUNCAN — A man who is already registered as a sex offender will serve 20 years in prison for repeated sexual abuse of an 8-year-old girl in Stephens County.

Zane Ray Valentine, 48, of Comanche, pleaded guilty Thursday in Stephens County District Court before District Judge Ken Graham to two felony counts of lewd acts to a child under 12, after former felony convictions, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

