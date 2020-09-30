A 41-year-old registered sex offender is in jail for indecent exposure.
Solomon Lane, Lawton, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of indecent exposure, records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Lawton Police were called Sept. 23 to Advanced Cash America, 5334 Cache Road, on the report of a man causing a disturbance. According to the probable cause affidavit, a store employee said Lane had tried to enter the business “in an aggressive manner” before it opened. When the employee said they weren’t open yet, she said he pulled his pants down and exposed himself.
After being arrested, investigators learned that he is a registered sex offender.