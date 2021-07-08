Prosecutors amended a charge against a 62-year-old Cache man accused of lewdly assaulting a teen girl.
The Comanche County District Attorney’s Office amended to a lewd or indecent acts to a child charge Wednesday against Michael Dean Myott. He also is facing a rape by instrumentation charge originally filed in October 2020. The lewdness charge replaces a sodomy count also originally filed.
Cache police began investigating Myott in August 2020 after he’d been served with a protective order. The girl told her mother Myott had committed lewd sexual acts to her in June 2020. She said there were five different incidents and at different locations in Cache and Lawton, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
Myott told investigators the accusations were false. He denied separate allegations made about him in Caddo County, the affidavit states. He did admit to rubbing the girl’s back “on numerous occasions, as well as her legs because they were sore,” but that he never touched her inappropriately.
Held in the Comanche County Detention Center on $75,000 bond since Oct. 30, 2020, Myott is slated for formal arraignment at 9:30 p.m. July 20, records indicate.