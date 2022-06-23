The City of Lawton’s sewer rehab division is getting ready for a sewer replacement project near Fred Bentley Park.
Crews were in the park Tuesday fusing 50-foot segments of 8-inch PVC sewer main in preparation for a pipe-busting project that will replace a deteriorating main behind houses along the west side of Northwest 40th Street, south of the old Pecan Grove Elementary School and north of West Gore Boulevard. Arthur Griffin, a laborer on the city crew, said the main that is being replaced is concrete, which city officials have said was a common pipe material 50-60 years ago but one that also is prone to eroding because of sewer gases.
Griffin said the replacement work will be done via pipe bursting, a technique in which the new PVC pipe will be pulled into the existing main and break — or burst — it, breaking the old line into pieces and eliminating the need to remove and dispose of it. He estimate the installation would begin next week and could take several weeks to complete. Tuesday, the task was fusing the segments of PVC into one line, a process that involves clamping two segments together so their ends meld into one pipe.
The work is associated with an on-going upgrade of problem sewer mains across Lawton, to include the Wolf Creek area in west Lawton. Recently in the same area, the city completed a replacement of a major transmission main that runs from West Lee Boulevard to the north side of West Gore Boulevard, going under that arterial just west of Northwest 40th Street. Completion of that main was delayed because of problems with fill material under West Gore Boulevard.