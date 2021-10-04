A few more details have been revealed about a Saturday morning shooting death in south Lawton.
LPD Officer Hunter Phillips reported being called shortly before 1 a.m. to 1618 SW New York to a man shot in the head who was unconscious and had stopped breathing. He arrived to find an unidentified male dead from a gunshot wound to the head who was lying in the front driveway.
Phillips said there were several witnesses inside the home and in a tent in the back yard. All witnesses were taken to the police station for interviews.
The Lawton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.
If you have any information concerning this or any other felony crime, you can call Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma, 355-INFO (4636) or submit an anonymous tip at www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com.