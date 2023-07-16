Just one blood donation can save up to three lives, and Comanche, Stephens and Jackson County residents have the chance to save those lives by donating blood at one of the several planned blood drives from July 22 to July 30, Our Blood Institute (OBI) announced in a release.
“Blood donations don’t tend to stay steady during the summer months and lives are dependent on us,” Dr. John Armitage, OBI’s president and CEO, said. “Your blood donation can save the lives of up to three people and is essential in keeping up the blood supply in your local hospitals. We are extremely thankful for our partnerships with Science Museum Oklahoma, Frontier City and Hurricane Harbor for recognizing the importance of blood donations in our community.”
Most blood drives will take place in Lawton, with blood drives also scheduled in Sterlin, Rush Springs and Altus.
Blood donors will receive a “Life is Better” T-shirt (while supplies last), as well as a ticket to either the Science Museum Oklahoma, Frontier City or Hurricane Harbor.
Anyone 16 years or older can make the decision to donate, as long as the person is healthy, not pregnant and doesn’t take specific medication. Those who are 16 years of age need a signed parental permission. Those who are 16 and 17 years olds need to weigh at least 125 pounds; 18 years and older need to weigh at least 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate, according to the release.
OBI said in its release that blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.
Appointments can be made online at obi.org or by calling (877) 340-8777.