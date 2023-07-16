Blood donation

There are several blood drives planned in the Lawton area in July.

 File photo

Just one blood donation can save up to three lives, and Comanche, Stephens and Jackson County residents have the chance to save those lives by donating blood at one of the several planned blood drives from July 22 to July 30, Our Blood Institute (OBI) announced in a release.

“Blood donations don’t tend to stay steady during the summer months and lives are dependent on us,” Dr. John Armitage, OBI’s president and CEO, said. “Your blood donation can save the lives of up to three people and is essential in keeping up the blood supply in your local hospitals. We are extremely thankful for our partnerships with Science Museum Oklahoma, Frontier City and Hurricane Harbor for recognizing the importance of blood donations in our community.”

