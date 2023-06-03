The Lawton Fire Department welcomed seven new members during a graduation ceremony Friday at City Hall.

The new firefighters, Kynel Daniels, Jesse Dodson, Jax Emmons, Callum Hill, Kobe Houseman, Elijah Hoyt and Joshua Turk, received their badges from Fire Chief Jared Williams. All of them have prior experience, which helped the Lawton Fire Department to compress their training into only four weeks, Williams said.

Tags

Recommended for you