Seven cigarettes and a dab of marijuana brought into the Lawton Correctional Facility are what investigators said landed a Spencer woman under arrest.

Carla Lorraine Akers, 40, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony charge of bringing contraband (drugs) into a penal institution, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

