Seven cigarettes and a dab of marijuana brought into the Lawton Correctional Facility are what investigators said landed a Spencer woman under arrest.
Carla Lorraine Akers, 40, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony charge of bringing contraband (drugs) into a penal institution, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Akers was arrested Saturday evening after prison personnel called Lawton police about her bringing contraband into the facility, 8607 SE Flower Mound Road. Akers was seen passing contraband to an unidentified inmate, and prison staff detained her while the contraband was located, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Seven cigarettes and 24 grams of marijuana wax called a dab were recovered.
Akers admitted she’d brought the items to the prison and was taken into custody, the affidavit states.
Free on $20,000 bond, Akers returns to court at 3 p.m. Nov. 29 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
