A tentative settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit brought on by a former inmate at the Comanche County Detention center, according to court records.
Jeffery Allan Taylor, a former inmate at the county jail was suing the detention center, county commissioners and jail administrator for civil rights violations — a case potentially worth $75,000.
Taylor and the county have tentatively reached a settlement in this case; however the agreement will not be finalized until the settlement has been presented to and approved by county commissioners May 10. Until the agreement is finalized no further details of agreement will be discussed, said District 3 Commissioner Alvin Cargill.
According to court records, Taylor was an inmate trustee at the detention center in June 2017 when he was attacked by another inmate and stabbed in the neck. Taylor also suffered a broken leg and an injury to his scalp. Taylor is alleging jail staff and administrators failed to protect him and took the lawsuit to federal court January 2018.
At the time of the attack Taylor was a pretrial detainee who was serving as an orderly in the CCDC. On June 8, 2017, while collecting breakfast trays from inmates in a general population pod, Taylor was attacked by inmate Gregg Stanga.
Taylor was preparing to pass breakfast trays to the second floor pods when another inmate orderly informed Taylor that Stanga was telling other inmates that Taylor was a snitch. According to depositions, CCDC staff didn’t hear this conversation and Taylor didn’t tell staff that Stanga had called him a snitch.
While delivering breakfast trays to Stanga’s pod, Taylor threatened Stanga with bodily harm if he continued to tell people that he was a snitch. A detention officer overheard this exchange, but said they didn’t know who Taylor was talking to or what context Taylor was using the word snitch. Taylor didn’t report this verbal altercation to staff.
Shortly after the verbal altercation, Stanga said he began fashioning a “shank” — a homemade device inmates can use as a weapon to cut or stab — out of an aluminum knee brace stolen from another inmate.
Taylor returned about an hour later to retrieve the breakfast trays accompanied by two officers. While officers waited outside the door, Taylor entered the pod and was attacked from behind by Stanga, who then stabbed Taylor in the neck. Taylor then grabbed Stanga and threw him to the ground and began punching him. During the attack officers called for backup and ordered the two to stop fighting. Officers also ordered other inmates back into their pods and to “lock down.” However, inmates refused to return to their cells, so for their safety and following jail policy, the officers exited the pod to wait for backup. By the time the shift supervisor and more officers had arrived, the fight was over.
“After Stanga attacked Plaintiff with an improvised weapon, the detention officers in the pod acted appropriately to remove themselves from danger, secure the pod where the fight was taking place and wait for backup before reentering the pod,” Jail Administrator William Hobbs. “These actions were consistent with the Policies and Procedures of the CCDC as well as with the training provided to detention officers.”
Taylor disagreed and said Hobbs, Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley and the Board of County Commissioners failed to protect him from Stanga which Taylor claims is a violation of his civil rights.
Prior to this event, Hobbs said he was not aware of any danger posed by Stanga to Taylor or any other inmate or staff and Stanga had never attacked anyone while in custody. Hobbs said the two had even worked together in the kitchen and lived together in a pod without issue.
Taylor claims the county was deliberately indifferent to the increased risk of harm to detainees posed by “overcrowding, insufficient and inadequate supervision of inmates, inadequate training, inadequate treatment of detainees, risk of attack by inmates and failure to secure inmates.”
However, county attorneys argued Taylor was unable to establish that any such condition caused Stanga to attack him or that the county acted with deliberate indifference to any of these conditions. They argued in court filings that there was simply no evidence that any CCDC employee was subjectively aware that Taylor faced a substantial risk of harm from inmate on inmate violence and did nothing to abate that risk or prevent that harm. Nor is there any evidence from which a reasonable inference of deliberate indifference on the part of any CCDC employee could be drawn, said attorneys representing the county.
Stanga was convicted January 2018 of felony assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and felony possession of a weapon by an inmate based on his attack on Taylor.