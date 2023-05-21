Saturday offered a fitting setting for the nation’s largest Armed Forces Day parade.
With blue skies overhead and temperatures in the 70s, Mother Nature deferred to the substance of the day to offer the perfect environment in Lawton for the thousands who came out to celebrate those who serve this nation.
Decked out in her red, white and blue fairy wings, almost-10-years-old Mylah Edwards knows the importance of the day. Her father served in the Navy and her mother, the Marine Corps.
“We come every year,” she said. “I love celebrating it.”
Edwards watched as Brig. Gen. Shane Morgan greeted those gathered at the intersection of West Gore Boulevard and Heroes Boulevard for a swearing-in ceremony for 10 new Army recruits readying for service.
“Let’s get this started before any of the 10 change their minds,” he said. “We’re going to transition right now.”
Morgan led the soldiers-to-be through their oath to service of the United States. The able veteran soldier smiled.
“Congratulation, hooah!” he said. “Now, let’s start a parade.”
Garreth Brush, of Midwest City, is one of those 10 just sworn-in. He has plans to one day attend Officer Candidate School and, eventually, become a member of the Public Affairs Office.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” he said.
With his eyes on becoming a member of the Special Forces, Aiden Elliott was happy to make the journey from Wichita Falls, Texas, to his basic training destination. He’s always wanted to serve.
“I thought it would be fun,” he said.
Elliott will soon find out.
Someone who would know is retired Chief Warrant Officer Richard Wilkinson. Decked out in his dress uniform, he spoke with Morgan at the Armed Forces Day starting point at the intersection of Southwest 6th Street and C Avenue before its start. There was a bond of service held between the two men.
Even after retiring in 1978 after 30 years of service, Wilkinson said once a soldier, always a soldier: “You never quit.”
From his traditional spot in the 600 block of Southwest C Avenue, Harley Roach looked on. Wearing his “Native Warrior” service cap, he was a Comanche serving in the Air Force between 1951 and 1958.
“I come to see the present GIs and support them,” he said as soldiers began marching by. “All these guys should be able to sit on the side and let them watch them (civilians) walk,” he said.
With the Marine Corps Color Guard passing by carrying the flags of the branches of service, Army and Vietnam veteran Bill Malone stood and saluted. After serving from 1961 to 1984, he said it was his time to support these troops by returning every year to the parade.
“I’ve been doing it a long time,” he said.
As each marching brigade from Fort Sill passed under the arched ladders from Lawton and Elgin fire departments’ respective Ladder 1 trucks, a blast from a Howitzer canon set in the median of the 1000 block of West Gore Boulevard would resound. Each “boom” was a song of respect for their service.