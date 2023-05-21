Armed Forces Day 2023 in Lawton

A cannon fires in the median of West Gore Boulevard as an Army brigade from Fort Sill marches under the American flag hoisted above the intersection with Heroes Boulevard Saturday morning during the Armed Forces Day parade.

 Scott Rains/staff

Saturday offered a fitting setting for the nation’s largest Armed Forces Day parade.

With blue skies overhead and temperatures in the 70s, Mother Nature deferred to the substance of the day to offer the perfect environment in Lawton for the thousands who came out to celebrate those who serve this nation.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

