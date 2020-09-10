Pulling a knife on a store clerk while wearing a pair of poached sneakers is what investigators said landed a 23-yea-old Lawton man in jail.
Noah Kaleb Bradley made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor charges of petit larceny and resisting police, records indicate. The assault charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Police found Bradley Saturday afternoon standing near the cash register and smoking a cigarette at the Shoe Dept., 16 N. Sheridan. According to the probable cause affidavit, a police officer asked him to put out the cigarette and he threw it on the floor; in the other hand, he was seen holding a pocket knife. Although ordered to put down the knife, he didn’t and began walking away from an officer.
Despite several orders to drop the knife, Bradley continued walking away from officers and he was Tasered, causing him to fall to the floor, the affidavit states. He was handcuffed and taken into custody.
The store cashier told police Bradley had come in and wanted to try on some shoes. He put on a pair of shoes and began walking around the store. According to the affidavit, when asked if he was going to buy the shoes, he told the clerk, “No! I was going to walk out with them.” That’s when, she said, she stopped him and stood in front of him to keep him from leaving and another employee blocked the door.
“I don’t care, call the cops,” Bradley told the clerk, the affidavit states. The cashier said he then pulled out a pocket knife and began banging on the window trying to break it. She said he then said he was going to kill her if she didn’t let him leave with the shoes and that’s when he unlocked the blade to the knife.
