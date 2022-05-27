ANADARKO — The Lawton Inter-Tribal Operations & Maintenance Project is providing septic tank cleaning to all eligible Native American residents within the Lawton Service Unit Area: Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Grady, Harmon, Jackson, Jefferson, Kiowa, Stephens and Tillman counties.
The Operations & Maintenance project is contracted through the Indian Health Service’s Office of Tribal Self-Determination.
Call, 405-247-3434; or write to: Lawton Inter-Tribal O&M Project, P.O. Box 219, Anadarko, OK 73005, 213 NW 2nd Street.