Cuffs

DUNCAN — Law enforcement is on the lookout for a woman and man accused of a September stabbing in Duncan.

The Stephens County District Court issued felony arrest warrants Nov. 23 for Jacob Allen Doyal, 25, and Judy Leann DeRue Perkins, 67, both of Duncan, for counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.