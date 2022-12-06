DUNCAN — Law enforcement is on the lookout for a woman and man accused of a September stabbing in Duncan.
The Stephens County District Court issued felony arrest warrants Nov. 23 for Jacob Allen Doyal, 25, and Judy Leann DeRue Perkins, 67, both of Duncan, for counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate.
The charges stem from an investigation by Duncan Police Detective Layle Baker begun by the Sept. 17 stabbing of a man near South 2nd Street and Willow Street.
The injured man said Doyal and Perkins had walked by the home and talked to another man. A while later, he said he left on foot.
While walking home to Elm Terrace Apartments, he said he was confronted by Doyal carrying an ax and a knife-wielding Perkins whom he claimed stabbed him in the back and stomach, the warrant affidavit states. His wounds, including an exposed wound stapled in his stomach, confirmed his story.
Doyal told Baker the victim started things by “mouthing him and even slapped him across the face,” the affidavit states. He said he grabbed the ax and Perkins grabbed a steak knife and approached the man before arguing more. He said he swung the ax, but missed.
Perkins told investigators she stabbed the man after he pushed her twice while trying to get between him and Doyal, according to the affidavit.
Due to two prior felony convictions, Doyal faces up to life in prison. He was convicted of second-degree burglary in Stephens County in February 2017, Oklahoma Department of Corrections records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.