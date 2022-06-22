DUNCAN — A pair of weekend wrecks in Stephens County left a 14-year-old Duncan girl dead and hospitalized a Stephens County man in the other, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Both wrecks involved someone running a stop sign.
An unidentified 16-year-old boy from Marlow was driving a Pontiac vehicle eastbound on Renfrow Road around 3:15 p.m. Sunday when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Clear Creek Road, lost control and went off the roadway to the left, Trooper Ryan Hayes reported. The vehicle rolled an undetermined number of times before coming to rest 2½ miles southwest of Bray. His passenger, an unidentified 14-year-old girl, was pinned before being freed by Bray firefighters.
The driver was treated and released at Duncan Regional Hospital for external trunk injuries, the report states. An unidentified 17-year-old Duncan girl and Makia C. Blackwell, 18, of Duncan, were flown to Duncan Regional and the 17-year-old was treated and released with head and external trunk injuries. Blackwell was transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where she, too, was treated for head injuries and released.
Hayes reported the driver and all passengers were wearing seat belts.
The condition of the driver and collision’s cause remain under investigation.
In a separate wreck the night before, a 51-year-old Comanche man was flown to a Wichita Falls, Texas, hospital for treatment.
Richard G. Ingram was admitted to United Regional Hospital in fair condition with neck and back injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Ingram was driving a Ford F-150 pickup eastbound on Oklahoma 53 around 7:30 p.m. Saturday when, traveling on a Stephens County road, a southbound Ford Escape driven by Joni R. Mendinghall failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with the truck about 1 mile west of Comanche, Trooper Zachary Wright reported.
Mendinghall was uninjured.
Wright reported failure to yield at a stop sign was the collision’s cause.