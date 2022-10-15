Two suspects in separate shooting trials were cleared of charges by Comanche County juries on Friday.
Joseph K. Barnett, 42, of Lawton, had been on trial in Chief District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom on felony counts of shooting with intent to kill and using a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon.
Following a short deliberation Friday afternoon, a jury found him not guilty on both counts.
“Over with, over with,” he announced before leaving the courtroom. “Boy, I’m ready to get out of here.”
Barnett was accused of shooting another man in September 2017 while the man walked down Southwest 52nd Street. The victim told investigators he saw Barnett in the driver’s seat threatening him. He claimed Barnett leaned out the window and fired at him.
Barnett had been free on $50,000 bond since his initial court appearance. Following the verdict, his bond was exonerated.
Later in the afternoon, a Comanche County jury found Marcus Keith Perry, 30, of Lawton, not guilty of shooting into a building that led to the 2019 death of a Fort Sill soldier.
The charge stemmed from an April 27, 2019, incident at the K-9 Biker Club, 1906 W. Lee, that left Perry’s brother, Chance Iwan Jack Perry, wounded and Christopher Alexander Pugh, 23, of Fort Sill, dead of a gunshot wound to the head.
Marcus Perry was accused of being one of the shooters. No one has been charged with firing the fatal shots. The crime is punishable by between 2 and 20 years in prison.
Chance Perry, 36, of Lawton, is scheduled for a non-jury trial for a felony count of shooting into a dwelling at 1:15 p.m. Oct. 31 in Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom.
The Perry brothers have been out on $65,000 bond each since June 2019, records indicate. Marcus Perry’s bond has been exonerated.