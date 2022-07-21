DUNCAN —Sentencing has been continued for a Madill man who pleaded guilty to causing a May 2019 fatality wreck blamed on drugged driving.
Kevin Edward Lee Younce Jr., 32, of Madill, pleaded guilty May 24 in Stephens County District Court to felony counts of second-degree murder and driving while under the influence of drugs — great bodily injury, records indicate. Younce had waived his right to a jury trial during a March court appearance.
Following a pre-sentence investigation, Younce had been scheduled for formal sentencing on Wednesday before District Judge Ken Graham. However, on Tuesday, the hearing was continued until 2:30 p.m. Aug. 1, records indicate.
Younce faces up to life in prison for the murder charge.
With his plea, Younce admitted guilt in the May 30, 2019, two-vehicle collision on U.S. 81 near Fuller Road that killed Megan Edwards.
While driving a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup northbound on U.S. 81, Younce crossed the center line in a no passing zone and collided with Edwards, killing her at the scene, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Younce was taken to Duncan Regional Hospital and then flown to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas, for treatment of his injuries. His blood was drawn and tested by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), the affidavit states. Younce’s blood tested positive for Benzodiazepines with Alprazolam and Lidocaine also present, according to the OSBI report.