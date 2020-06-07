This virus hasn’t only affected me and my family but the whole world, families are losing loved ones every day because of this stupid virus. Seniors all over the world have lost their ‘Last Day Of High school’, PROM, graduation, senior week, and even more last memories before they go off to college or the military or even to work. Honestly it sucks but I know I have great things to come even with this little kind of big bump in the road.
COVID-19 has affected me in many ways such as, school activities, getting out and doing things more. I had surgery towards the beginning of spring break on my right knee so there wasn’t really me going out and doing things as much anyway. It’s also affected me in getting my nails and fixing my eyebrows but those aren’t really important to me. I just like to get them done and feel pretty. My family and I can’t go out to eat like we used to on birthdays, my little brother’s birthday is coming up in a few days so we are going to have to do his birthday at home this year but that’s ok. I would say this virus has affected my family and I in many ways but all together my family and I have spent way more time together watching movies and having dinner so I’m grateful for that.