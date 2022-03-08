OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma entities will begin their annual Senior Fraud Webinar Series March 23.
The Oklahoma Insurance Department’s Medicare Assistance Program is partnering with the Oklahoma Department of Securities, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, the Oklahoma Banker’s Association, AARP Oklahoma and the National Insurance Crime Bureau to host the series at 10 a.m. every Wednesday from March 23 through May 4.
Each session will cover different fraud topics, to include Medicare and healthcare fraud, relationship scams, cyber scams, investment fraud, banking fraud and securities fraud. Medicare Assistance Program Division Director Ray Walker said the series is designed to educate Oklahomans on the latest white-collar crimes and provide tips to protect seniors from scams.
To register, visit www.oid.ok.gov/SeniorFraud.