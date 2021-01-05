Senior citizens from Comanche County turned out by the hundreds to receive their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the Coliseum Annex. Most waiting in their cars or in line for over an hour to get in.
Many of those seniors, who skipped Christmas and Thanksgiving with family, are hoping the vaccine will give them a chance to return to what they call normal. Others hope to avoid a reoccurrence of the virus or avoiding it all together. None seemed to express any concerns or misgivings with the virus, only the hope for a better year than the one prior.
Frank Traina, 79, of Lawton, and his wife Vivian, 70, said they are taking the vaccine on the advice of their doctor and hope it will keep Frank from catching the virus again.
“We are of course doing everything we’re supposed to do, but Frank caught the virus in July before the mandate,” said Vivian. “We hope this vaccine will keep Frank from getting it again, but we also hope we can return to some kind of normalcy in a few months.”
Vivian said Frank’s bout with the virus almost cost him his life. She said he was diagnosed in late July and taken to a hospital in Oklahoma City. Once there, Frank developed pneumonia and twice “coded” where his heart actually stopped. That extreme scare caused both of them to forgo the holidays with children and grandchildren this year.
“Wear a mask,” said Frank, who doesn’t remember much about his time in the hospital. “Even with this vaccine, we’ve still got to social distance, wash our hands and wear a mask. Hopefully in a few months we can get back to the way we were, but for now, wear a mask.”