ANADARKO — A 32-year-old Carnegie man was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison for punching a man in line for a senior citizen’s meal.
Steven Duece Moates Roy entered a blind plea of guilty in July in Caddo County District Court before District Judge Kory Kirkland to felony counts of aggravated assault and battery and assault and battery on a police officer, records indicate.
On Dec. 2, Judge Kirkland sentenced Roy to 25-year concurrent sentences for each count. He faced between four years up to life in prison due to prior convictions.
Roy’s judgment and sentence were filed on Monday, according to court records.
Roy was arrested April 7, 2021, following the incident that began at the Carnegie Memorial Building with a lunchtime assault. An older man was found lying on the ground with bystanders rendering aid, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Witnesses said a “big Indian man with a red shirt” was running east after punching the man who was in line to get his senior citizen’s meal.
Police found Roy entering a convenience store. An officer stated Roy smelled of alcohol before pushing him away, the affidavit states. While trying to take him into custody, Roy threw punches at the officer and the fight continued through the parking lot to the gas pumps. Roy broke loose to run away but was detained by another officer.
Roy has prior Caddo County felony convictions from March 2011 for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of second-degree burglary.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.