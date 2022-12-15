ANADARKO — A 32-year-old Carnegie man was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison for punching a man in line for a senior citizen’s meal.

Steven Duece Moates Roy entered a blind plea of guilty in July in Caddo County District Court before District Judge Kory Kirkland to felony counts of aggravated assault and battery and assault and battery on a police officer, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

