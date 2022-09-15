WASHINGTON, DC — Senators James Lankford and Jim Inhofe introduced the Security and Oversight of International Landholdings (SOIL) Act Monday to provide oversight and transparency of purchases of U.S. agricultural land that they say threaten national security.
Lankford said he continues to respond to concerns from Oklahomans about the multiple recent purchases of Oklahoma agricultural land by foreign entities.
“The state’s ‘legal’ marijuana trade has also predictably attracted transnational criminal organizations to Oklahoma that are trafficking drugs and people,” said Lankford. “The transnational criminal organizations have partnered with Chinese nationals to buy land and businesses throughout Oklahoma. This is a national security issue and a human rights issue. We need to know who is buying our land, how they are using it, and if any criminal activity is occurring.”
Inhofe also has concerns.
“Over time, foreign investors, including international criminal entities who are trafficking illegal drugs, have bought up large amounts of United States agricultural farmland – putting Oklahomans and Americans across the US at risk,” said Inhofe. “There is no question that caution must be taken when we consider who buys American land and what they plan to do with it. We need to be vigilant in implementing safeguards, like the Security and Oversight of International Landholdings (SOIL) Act, in order for our nation to maintain security, uphold human rights and increase transparency.”
Following Lankford’s most recent trip to the border, he was briefed by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) on the rise of drug trafficking and drug overdoses in Oklahoma. OBN supports the SOIL Act, he said.
“The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is extremely grateful to Sen. Lankford for his continued support of our agency’s efforts to target and dismantle drug trafficking organizations operating inside Oklahoma’s medical marijuana program,” said OBN Director Donnie Anderson. “This legislation includes critical elements essential for identifying domestic and international criminals who are fraudulently obtaining Oklahoma licenses to appear legitimate on the surface while trafficking their marijuana to black markets throughout the United States. My agency is committed to working closely with Oklahoma’s Congressional Delegation, as well as our federal law enforcement partners to combat these drug trafficking organizations that are attempting to gain a foothold in our state.”
Lankford also introduced an amendment to the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act that would end federal subsidies for farmland held by certain foreign entities. Lankford filed and spoke about an amendment during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing that would give Homeland Security Investigations within the Department of Homeland Security Title 21 authority to investigate drug crimes.
The SOIL Act is supported by Heritage Action for America and the America First Policy Institute.