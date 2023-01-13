OKLAHOMA CITY — Sen. John Michael Montgomery is among Oklahoma Senate members rebuffing a resolution that attempts to ban foreign troops from training on Oklahoma military installations, saying it does not reflect the feelings of the majority of the Senate.

The Lawton Republican and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, joined with Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada (floor leader); Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah (appropriations chair); Sen. Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City; Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond; and Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City in issuing the statement Thursday, taking issue with a resolution filed earlier this week by Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow.

