OKLAHOMA CITY — Sen. John Michael Montgomery is among Oklahoma Senate members rebuffing a resolution that attempts to ban foreign troops from training on Oklahoma military installations, saying it does not reflect the feelings of the majority of the Senate.
The Lawton Republican and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, joined with Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada (floor leader); Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah (appropriations chair); Sen. Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City; Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond; and Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City in issuing the statement Thursday, taking issue with a resolution filed earlier this week by Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow.
The group said Senate Concurrent Resolution 2 directs the Pentagon, Department of Defense and the federal government to no longer send foreign troops to Oklahoma for training, despite the state’s military installations having a rich history of training programs with different countries. The resolution is among the pieces of legislation to be taken up when the Oklahoma Legislature convenes next month.
“Oklahoma has had partnerships with military forces from partner countries to train and maintain the safety and security of the United States and other allied countries for decades,” the group said in its statement. “To cut these ties would be akin to jeopardizing our national security. The resolution that was issued does not speak for the vast majority of the Oklahoma Senate, or Oklahomans, who welcome training exercises to defend the lands we love and our neighbors in other countries. We hope the troops from other countries currently training on our beloved military installations in Oklahoma feel welcomed and experience what makes our state the best in the country.”
In his statement, Dahm said his resolution attempts to reject a federal effort to put foreign troops in Oklahoma. Dahm was responding to reports that about 100 Ukrainian soldiers would be coming to Fort Sill to train on the Patriot missile defense system. Pentagon officials said Fort Sill was chosen because it already runs a Patriot training school.
“These America Last policies of the current regime should not be tolerated in Oklahoma,” Dahm said. “We saw how recently the Ukrainian military fired a rocket into Poland killing two innocent civilians. We certainly don’t need them practicing here in Oklahoma where our citizens could be under the constant threat of a similar failure.”
“We must put the people of Oklahoma first,” Dahm said in his statement. “We shouldn’t be allowing the unaccountable spending, corruption, and potential money laundering to now flow through Oklahoma with the presence of foreign troops on our land.”