“Charitable Act”

President and CEO of United Way Worldwide, Angela Williams, (left), Sen. James Lankford, center, and Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, right, celebrate the introduction of the “Charitable Act” outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

 Gabriela Tumani/Gaylord News

WASHINGTON — Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford (R, Oklahoma City) has introduced legislation to allow people who do not itemize on their federal income taxes to deduct charitable donations.

The “Charitable Act,” launched during a press conference in front of the U.S. Capitol by Lankford and Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, the legislation’s co-sponsor, along with leaders of the United Way, YMCA and Salvation Army on hand, will permit taxpayers who do not itemize to deduct charitable donations at up to one-third of the standard deduction.

Recommended for you