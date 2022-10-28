Sen. Inhofe receives Ancient Order of Saint Barbara designation

Sen. Jim Inhofe, left, and retired Lt. Gen. David Halverson, who heads the Field Artillery Association, display the certificate designating Inhofe’s inclusion into the Ancient Order of Saint Barbara. Halverson made the presentation Thursday to honor Inhofe’s strong and long-standing support of the military.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe was honored Thursday for his support of the military and also will give his name to Lawton’s new complex for military defense contractors.

The honors were coordinated by the Association of the U.S. Army, Fires Chapter, to mark Inhofe’s almost six decades of service to the state, nation and military. It’s a public life that will end in January when he retires from the U.S. Senate after serving as Oklahoma’s senator since his initial election in 1994. He has served at other levels of government, including seven years as Oklahoma U.S. Congressional District 1 representative, and tenures in the Oklahoma Senate and House, as well as the mayor’s office in Tulsa.

