U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe was honored Thursday for his support of the military and also will give his name to Lawton’s new complex for military defense contractors.
The honors were coordinated by the Association of the U.S. Army, Fires Chapter, to mark Inhofe’s almost six decades of service to the state, nation and military. It’s a public life that will end in January when he retires from the U.S. Senate after serving as Oklahoma’s senator since his initial election in 1994. He has served at other levels of government, including seven years as Oklahoma U.S. Congressional District 1 representative, and tenures in the Oklahoma Senate and House, as well as the mayor’s office in Tulsa.
He has strong ties to the military, initially serving in the U.S. Army from 1957-58 before becoming an outspoken champion of the military and Oklahoma’s military installations during his time in the U.S. Senate, culminating with his tenure as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee from 2018 to 2021. He was always ready to argue the importance of a strong military and was a frequent visitor to Oklahoma’s installations, including Fort Sill and Altus Air Force Base.
Those are among the reasons that retired Lt. Gen. David Halverson, who heads the Field Artillery Association, awarded Inhofe the Ancient Order of Saint Barbara, an award recognizing those who stand above others by performing conspicuous long-term service for or on behalf of the U.S. Army Field Artillery or Marine Corps Field Artillery. The award, a gold-colored medallion, is named in honor of Saint Barbara, patroness of artillerymen.
In a proclamation, Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, FIRES Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general, said Inhofe has been “tried and found to be worthy” of inclusion with those holding the Ancient Order of Saint Barbara.
Local officials also want to honor Inhofe’s unwavering support of the FISTA (FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator) Innovation Park by adding his name to the title, designating the complex under construction in the west end of Central Plaza as the James Inhofe FISTA Innovation Center. Clarence Fortney, chairman of the FISTA Development Trust Authority, said Inhofe had been involved in what became the FISTA for years, starting with the birth of U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams (two are housed at Fort Sill and are among those to be supported by defense contractors to work in the FISTA).
Fortney said Inhofe challenged local officials to support and embrace the FISTA concept, which is coming to fruition.
The FIRES Chapter of AUSA also awarded Inhofe its Lifetime Achievement Award, lauding the senator’s service to country, state and service members.
“His impact will be felt for generations,” said retired Col. Tony Puckett, Fires Chapter president.
“It really is moving for me,” Inhofe told community, military and AUSA leaders who attended a special luncheon Thursday, saying he believes there is something special about the entire area, which is why he has made an effort over the years to visit the region area frequently.
He also cited the importance of the military to Oklahoma, whose five installations have grown in jobs, functions and operations with each BRAC closing round, saying Oklahoma “has not had the nightmares” other states have experienced while waiting for BRAC recommendations. Inhofe said his departure from the U.S. Senate doesn’t mean the end of his support for the nation’s military.
“Until I die, I want to ensure it stays that way,” he said.
Nate Slate, Oklahoma regional vice president for Veterans Affairs, said it was crucial for Southwest Oklahoma to provide heartfelt appreciation for Inhofe’s contributions to the area and his strong support of the military.
“The saying ‘911 Inhfoe’ is true,” Slate said, about a common belief that if you need something and it is crucial, call Inhofe.
Inhofe’s love for the military was on display Thursday evening as he was honored with the Lifetime Award at the annual AUSA banquet.
U.S. Rep. Tom Cole said no one cared more about the men and women in uniform than Inhofe.
“It guided everything he did,” Cole said. “Soldiers coming forward now will have a better chance on the battlefield and a better chance of coming home because of what he did.”
Cole also spoke of Inhofe’s love for the Lawton/Fort Sill community.
“He loved this community more than any other part of the state,” Cole said. He loved the men and women who came here to train and he also loved how the Lawton/Fort Sill community cares for those men and women, Cole said.
Former sergeant major of the Army Daniel A. Dailey also spoke of Inhofe’s love for the military.
“When it came down to getting things done for our military, he was unsurpassed,” Dailey said. “He would rally the team, he would build bridges and he would stand up.”
“We will not be able to replace him,” Cole said. “You only get one Jim Inhofe in a generation.”