OKLAHOMA CITY — Sen. Blake “Cowboy” Stephens has filed Senate Bill 7 in advance of the 2023 session, calling for Oklahoma to remain in Daylight Saving Time year-round.

The measure will be a “trigger law” that would go into effect following the passage of the Sunshine Protection Act by Congress, which would give states the option to end the time change, the Tahlequah Republican said.

