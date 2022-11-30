OKLAHOMA CITY — Sen. Blake “Cowboy” Stephens has filed Senate Bill 7 in advance of the 2023 session, calling for Oklahoma to remain in Daylight Saving Time year-round.
The measure will be a “trigger law” that would go into effect following the passage of the Sunshine Protection Act by Congress, which would give states the option to end the time change, the Tahlequah Republican said.
Stephens said he has carried related legislation during his tenure in the state Senate, and is hopeful the shift in congressional leadership will encourage passage of the act.
“I could go on and on about why it is beneficial to remain in DST,” Stephens said. “Just one example is Oklahoma having one of the highest rates of childhood obesity, which could be combated with having an extra hour of daylight in the evening for exercise and outdoor activities. This is a common-sense bill that would help us in our efforts to become a healthier state.”