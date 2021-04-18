OKLAHOMA CITY — Dr. Lance Frye was confirmed as State Commissioner of Health Thursday, by the Oklahoma State Senate.
Dr. Frye is the first appointed health commissioner to be confirmed by the Senate, and as of today’s appointment is the first non-interim commissioner to hold the position since 2018.
In a statement Dr. Frye said, “I want to thank Governor Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma Senate, particularly Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat and Senator Rader, who carried my nomination, for the opportunity to continue serving as Commissioner of Health. I look forward to working with the entire Legislature to promote the health and safety of Oklahomans.
“The past year has been extremely challenging for all of us, and as we move forward, I hope to implement the lessons learned throughout the pandemic to improve our state’s health outcomes.
“Oklahomans — I’m grateful and humbled to continue serving you in this capacity. My number one goal throughout my term as interim commissioner has been to protect the health of Oklahomans. That won’t change as we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and look toward the future of public health in our state.”