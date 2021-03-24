OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Senate Health and Human Services Committee voted Monday to confirm Dr. Lance Frye as commissioner of the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).
Frye was appointed interim commissioner by Gov. Kevin Stitt on May 22, 2020.
“I want to thank the State of Oklahoma for trusting me to serve in this role during such a difficult time for our state,” said Frye. “As we continue in our fight against COVID-19 and progress into our new normal, my number one priority will remain to protect the lives and health of Oklahomans.”
Prior to his role as Commissioner of Health, Frye served as interim department chair, residency program director and professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences. He received his Doctorate in Medicine from Loma Linda University, School of Medicine in 1993.