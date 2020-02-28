OKLAHOMA CITY — A measure to help more veterans pursue their college degree has passed out of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Senate Bill 1379, by Sen. Frank Simpson, R-Springer, will extend in-state tuition status to veterans who are not residents but file a letter of intent to establish residency and reside in the state while attending an Oklahoma institution of higher education.
“This bill will allow veterans in Oklahoma more time to take advantage of their G.I. Bill, which helps them be able to transition easier into civilian life when they have a degree or training in a specific field or industry,” Simpson said. “Transitioning from military to civilian life is difficult and it takes time. One of the reasons is veterans have to find a new way to support themselves and their families if they have one. Finding a new job or choosing a new career isn’t easy for anyone but it’s especially hard for those who originally chose to serve their country. My bill will give them more time to complete their degree and still be able to enjoy the cheaper in-state tuition for our career techs, colleges and universities.”
The bill applies to any veteran who has served at least 90 days active duty in the military and gives them up to ten years after leaving the military to enroll at an Oklahoma college or university.
SB 1379, which was approved unanimously Wednesday night, will next be considered on the Senate Floor.