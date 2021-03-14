The Oklahoma Senate has unanimously approved legislation that members said would modernize Oklahoma’s Open Meeting Act by requiring livestreaming of meetings.
Senate Bill 1032, by President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, would require all public meetings at a physical location to include a livestream for citizens to be able to view meetings virtually, unless the governmental entity faces technical or logistical difficulties. The bill also would automatically allow for completely virtual public meetings immediately upon a declaration of emergency by the governor, in all counties covered by each emergency declaration.
“Local, county and state entities were forced during the pandemic to move public meetings online. That move provided more access to citizens to participate in government at all levels. It makes sense to incorporate those new technologies into public meetings moving forward. Doing so will increase transparency and accountability of government all levels, the whole purpose of the open meeting laws,” said Treat, an Oklahoma City Republican.
The bill now advances to the House, where its primary author is Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.