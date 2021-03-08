A bill that would require the Oklahoma State Board of Education to collect information about a student’s tribal affiliation passed the House unanimously last week.
Along with the list of student data the board already collects, House Bill 1104, would amend the Student Data Accessibility, Transparency and Accountability Act to include tribal affiliation for students identified as having American Indian heritage, said the bill's author, Rep. Mark Vancuren, R-Owasso. By fully tracking tribal affiliation, schools can strengthen partnerships with tribal nations and make sure they are receiving all available federal funds for Indian students through Title VI and the Johnson O'Malley program, he said.
“We have 39 federally recognized tribes in Oklahoma and other tribal nations as well,” Vancuren said. “This data will assist schools in meeting the needs of our tribal citizens, as well as help us better understand the cultural makeup of our schools.”
Vancuren said the State Board of Education collects other demographic information on students. This information helps with state and federal reporting and to access certain funding. Additionally, the information is protected to ensure individual students are not identified to the public.
HB 1104 heads to the State Senate, where its author will be Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton.