OKLAHOMA CITY — The Senate has unanimously approved a bill to create the Oklahoma Civil Rights Trail.

Senate Bill 509 by Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, and Sen. Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City, will connect all-Black towns and locations significant the Civil Rights Movement, including many Native American sites of historical significance. The trail also will help stimulate tourism, foster entrepreneurship, and promote economic development within these communities, the authors said.

Tags

Recommended for you