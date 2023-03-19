OKLAHOMA CITY — The Senate has unanimously approved a bill to create the Oklahoma Civil Rights Trail.
Senate Bill 509 by Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, and Sen. Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City, will connect all-Black towns and locations significant the Civil Rights Movement, including many Native American sites of historical significance. The trail also will help stimulate tourism, foster entrepreneurship, and promote economic development within these communities, the authors said.
The Oklahoma Civil Rights Trail will begin at Standing Bear Park, Museum and Education Center in Ponca City, then proceed to the site of the 1920s “Osage Reign of Terror” in Fairfax. It then will continue through the state’s all-Black communities, which include Boley, Brooksville, Clearview, Grayson, Langston, Lima, Red Bird, Rentiesville, Summit, Taft, Tatums, Tullahassee and Vernon. The trail then will move to Greenwood Rising and the Pathway to Hope in Tulsa before ending at the Clara Luper Center, to be built in Oklahoma City.
Senate Bill 509 creates the Oklahoma Civil Rights Trail revolving fund, which would be administered by the Oklahoma Historical Society to hold state and federal funds, as well as gifts and donations would be deposited to provide grant funding for the development of the trail and related attractions.
The bill now moves to the House of Representatives.