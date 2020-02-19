The State Senate Education Committee has unanimously passed a bill that its sponsor said would strengthen medical care for student athletes.
Senate Bill 1198 would direct all Oklahoma school district boards of education to coordinate with emergency medical service providers to develop a plan to provide emergency medical services at athletic events or activities held at school facilities. The measure requires the plan to be reviewed and updated annually and placed on file with the school district and emergency medical services provider.
Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, the bill’s sponsor, said it was a reaction to the death of a Lexington middle school athlete injured during a football game last fall.
“We should do everything in our power to protect our young athletes across the state,” Standridge said. “There should never be a question if an ambulance or doctor will make it in time to tend to an injury at a school athletic event. This is common sense legislation that will no doubt speed up injury response time and possibly save lives. Our student athletes deserve it, and I’m glad the Senate Education Committee agrees this is a law we need to protect our children.”
If signed into law, school boards would have to comply prior to the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, July 1. The bill now will be heard by the full Senate for consideration.