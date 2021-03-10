The Oklahoma Senate has approved a bill that creates harsher penalties for those who steal the identity of a person under age 18.
Senate Bill 312, by Sen. George Burns, R-Pollard, would make the penalty for child identity theft or fraud a felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison, a fine not to exceed $100,000, or both a fine and prison time. Currently, the penalty for identity theft or fraud is a felony punishable by one to five years in prison, or a fine not to exceed $100,000.
“Victims of identity theft can deal with the fallout of the crime for years, but it’s often more challenging for children because the theft isn’t typically caught until adulthood,” Burns said. “My hope is by cracking down on this crime, identity thieves will think twice before they steal.
“Studies have shown that nearly two-thirds of child identity theft victims are under the age of seven. Unfortunately, I’ve even heard the tragic stories of the perpetrator being in the victim’s immediate family. We must hold these criminals accountable for their actions.”