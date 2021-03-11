A proposal passed by the Oklahoma Senate this week expands the Oklahoma Higher Learning Access Program to more students.
Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, said his Senate Bill 132 centers on OHLAP, a scholarship program that provides free tuition to state colleges and universities for qualifying students. Currently, students must be an Oklahoma resident, have a federally-adjusted annual gross family income of $55,000 or less, and have enrolled in OHLAP in the eighth, ninth or 10th grades.
His bill would allow homeschooled 16-year-olds or students in public and private schools to enroll as juniors.
“While some students know at a younger age that they want to go to college, for others it’s a decision made later in high school. OHLAP was created to ensure more students have the opportunity to get a college degree regardless of their financial situation, and Senate Bill 132 is an effort to help those students who decide to pursue a higher education their junior year,” Bullard said.
State officials say there are about 30,000 high school students enrolled in OHLAP and about 15,000 students attending college on an OHLAP scholarship.