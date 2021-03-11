The Oklahoma Senate has approved a measure that would allow the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET) to develop a statewide program for high school students.
Senate Bill 784 would give high school students a glimpse into career opportunities in the law enforcement field through development of a law enforcement and public safety program, said the bill’s author, Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant. The bill was requested by Metro Technology Centers to expand career opportunities for Oklahoma youth.
“With all the negativity nationally surrounding our courageous law enforcement officers, I think it’s important to show students, who might have an interest in this field, that this is an honorable and worthy career to pursue,” Bullard said. “This program will give them some insight into what all is involved when one puts on the uniform and badge.”