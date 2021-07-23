U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Oklahoma, praised U.S. Senate committee passage of the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, which includes funding for projects at Fort Sill and Altus Air Force Base.
The bill passed out of the Senate Armed Services Committee Thursday on a 23-3 vote. Inhofe is the ranking member of that committee.
Provisions include:
Fort Sill
Inhofe said the bill’s support of Fort Sill is important because the installation is home to the Long Range Precision Fires and Air and Missile Defense Cross Functional Teams, among the top priorities in the U.S. Army’s modernization goals. He said the installation also leads the Department of Defense in counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) capabilities.
Inhofe supported the mission at Fort Sill through provisions to develop new artillery weapons that are more precise and lethal over a longer range. Through collaboration with industry and university partners at the Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA), the Department of Defense will be able to leverage best-in-class technologies and practices in countering adversaries, Inhofe said.
Luke Holland, Inhofe’s chief of staff, said the net result is support to the FISTA of $10-15 million through the various projects being supported at Fort Sill, to include research and development at the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University.
Holland said precision fires, housed at Fort Sill, is the Army’s top priority. He said the post also is becoming the Army’s “go to place” for work on counter-attacks from drones, which pairs well with other facilities in Oklahoma. He said that OU and OSU are the leaders when it comes to unmanned aerial systems, and pairing that with the radar technology OU has been developing with the National Weather Service in Norman has a military application as well.
“Oklahoma is poised to keep growing,” he said.
University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University, University of Tulsa
Inhofe also included research and development provisions in this year’s defense bill, allowing institutions such as OU to work with industry partners to use advanced technology in military manufacturing and maintenance (such as artificial intelligence and radio frequency sensors). He also wrote provisions to support drone research at OSU’s Unmanned Systems Research Institute and provide funding for the University of Tulsa’s continued work in cybersecurity.
Altus Air Force Base
The bill would fully fund procurement for the KC-46A Pegasus Tanker, for Altus Air Force Base to continue training airmen, as well as ensuring the KC-135 mission continues until the KC-46 is fully operational. The bill also fully funds continued operation of the C-17 schoolhouse.
Others
The bill supports the Oklahoma National Guard, to include upgrades to the F-16 defense system that Tulsa’s 138th Fighter Wing. Inhofe also added a provision to enhance National Guard training with international military partners, the academic community and private partners specializing in military aviation training.
Tinker Air Force Base’s KC-46 and B-21 missions are fully funded and the bill keeps the Air Force’s Sustainment Center at the installation. Inhofe said he also supported innovative technologies, including 3D printing capabilities, to ensure Tinker remains a leader in maintenance and readiness for the KC-46, KC-135, B-1, B-2, B-21 and all platforms at Tinker.
Inhofe’s proposals for Vance Air Force Base prioritize repair/replacement of aging dormitories and expanded advanced manufacturing techniques to repair training aircraft.
A provision allows McAlester Army Ammunition Plant to become energy resilient by tapping into the installation’s natural resources for on-site energy production, offering protection against power grid outages and cyber attacks.