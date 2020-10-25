Terri Reimer, Marlow, is the Democratic nominee for Senate District 43.
Reimer, an educator, said she is running for office because she believes Oklahoma can be better. She said Oklahoma doesn’t have to rank in the bottom 10 of states in the nation in terms of classroom funding and the number of people without health insurance, and doesn’t have to lead the nation in the percentage of incarcerated people.
She said she was proud to participate in the 2018 walkout, when teachers across the state rallied at the State Capitol and lobbied legislators to increase funding for education.
“The walkout did succeed in securing additional funding for education, but even with that success, the educational funding in Oklahoma is still below the level it was in 2008,” she said.
Reimer earned a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma. She has coached women’s basketball and taught U.S. government and Oklahoma history at Marlow High School for six years.
