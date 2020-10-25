Jessica Garvin, Duncan, is the Republican nominee for State Senate District 43.
She said she is “100 percent” pro-Second Amendment, noting its biggest value is a person’s ability to protect themselves and their families. She believes in strong government accountability, saying every government agency should undergo audits to ensure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely. An advocate for farmers and ranchers, Garvin said she will fight against unnecessary regulations. And, she said she will fight to ensure government regulation does not get in the way of growing jobs.
Garvin has strong views about health care, saying the government must not be involved in decisions that should be between an individual and their doctor. She said she will advocate for affordable and quality access to health care in rural Oklahoma, and ensure state leaders continue to recruit health care providers.
Garvin, a licensed nursing home administrator and assisted living administrator, has been the co-owner and executive vice president of Bison Health Management since 2019.
Information is available at votejessicagarvin.com.